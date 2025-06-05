New car market returns to growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s new car market returned to growth in May with a 1.6% increase in registrations, figures show.

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 150,070 new cars were registered last month, up from 147,678 in May 2024.

This represented the best May performance since 2021 and was only the second month of 2025 with year-on-year growth.

Registrations of pure battery electric new cars rose by 25.8% to take a market share of 21.8%, up from 17.6% a year earlier.

The SMMT said this was partly a result of manufacturers offering discounts to boost sales.

It noted that under the Government’s zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate, at least 28% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK this year must be zero emission, which generally means pure electric.

Across all manufacturers, the year-to-date figure is 20.9%.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “A return to growth for new car registrations in May is welcome but manufacturer discounting on new products continues to underpin the market, notably for electric vehicles.

“This cannot be sustained indefinitely as it undermines the ability of companies to invest in new product development – investments which are integral to the decarbonisation of all road transport.

“Next week’s spending review is the opportunity for Government to double down on its commitments to net zero by driving demand through fiscal measures that boost the market and shore up our competitiveness.”