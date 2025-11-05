Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
New car market grows 0.5% in October

Some 144,948 new cars were registered in October, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 05 November 2025 09:21 GMT
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said 144,948 new cars were registered in October (Ben Birchall/PA)
Registrations of new cars grew by 0.5% last month, figures show.

Some 144,948 new cars were registered in October, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The figure compares with 144,288 during the same month in 2024.

Battery electric vehicles held a 25.4% share of the new car market in October, which was the second highest monthly level this year.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes warned about the impact of Government plans to make vehicles obtained through Employee Car Ownership Schemes (ECOS) liable for company car tax.

The policy is expected to lead to the closure of the schemes.

Mr Hawes said: “The Government has backed the UK automotive sector with EV incentives and global trade deals, helping drive growth and encourage decarbonisation.

“But scrapping ECOS would undermine that progress – penalising workers, reducing Exchequer income and putting green investment at risk.

“At a time when the Budget should fuel growth, the measure will do the exact opposite.

“It is time for a rethink.”

