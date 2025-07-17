Co-op to launch range of grapes that taste like a Mojito cocktail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A variety of grape described as “Mojito flavoured” because of their similarity to the classic cocktail is to go on sale in the UK next week.

The Co-op said the new variety had been named “Mojito Fresh” after growers noticed its flavour resembled the popular drink.

The grocer said the flavour of the grapes, which it described as “sweet with a hint of lime”, was developed by growers in Spain who hybridised one flavour of grape with another.

The grapes will go on sale for just three weeks in selected stores and cost £2.90 as part of the convenience retailer’s premium Irresistible range.

Kate Byrne-Fletcher, Co-op’s head of fresh produce, said: “This new variety is a must-try for mojito cocktail fans, and we’re thrilled to be adding it into our fresh fruit aisle for our members and customers to enjoy as a healthy snack or freezing and adding to summery drinks.

“We’re expecting this new variety to fly off the shelves and it will only be in stores for just a few weeks due to the limited seasonal window.”

The variety, which launched last year in Spain, was developed by the fruit development firm Uvasdoce Fresh, and is the first in the new ‘Fresh Mocktail Collection’ of grapes.