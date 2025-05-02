Standard Chartered ‘watchful’ of tariff impact as profits rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Standard Chartered surpassed profit expectations over the first quarter, as it said it remains confident it can support clients through market volatility.

The Asia-focused bank reported pre-tax profits rose by 10% to 2.1 billion US dollars (£1.5 billion) for the first three months of 2025, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company said it was boosted by strong trading in its wealth business, which saw income rise 28% year-on-year.

Positive trading comes amid an uncertain backdrop due to market volatility following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of planned tariffs.

The company is among banks with exposure to Asia and other international markets which have seen shares drop in value over the past two months, although they have recovered significant ground recently.

Bosses kept the group’s financial targets but said they will be “watchful” of economic conditions.

Bill Winters, group chief executive, said: “The subsequent imposition of trade tariffs has increased global economic and geopolitical complexity, and we remain watchful of the external environment.

“But our ability to help clients manage their business and wealth across borders in times of volatility reinforces our confidence that we can continue to improve returns.”

The company also stressed its balance sheet “remains strong, liquid and well diversified”.

Mr Winters added: “We delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, with earnings per share up 19%, driven by double-digit income growth in wealth solutions, global markets and global banking.

“Our presence in structurally high-growth markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East is key to driving long-term sustainable value for our shareholders, and we remain focused on reinforcing these competitive advantages to drive future growth.”