Superdrug to open dozens of new stores in UK expansion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High street health and beauty chain Superdrug has revealed plans to open 30 new stores this year, reinforcing its commitment to the UK retail sector.

The retailer confirmed this expansion of its store footprint will create around 600 jobs across the UK.

The Croydon-based business, founded in 1964, currently operates more than 780 shops across the UK and Ireland. Bosses at the chain stated the plans for further openings come on the back of "strong customer demand" in its stores.

Superdrug added that it will continue to invest particularly in "large-format destination stores and retail park locations".

It confirmed that new sites include Dundee Gallagher Retail Park, Kilmarnock Retail Park, East Kilbride, Strathkelvin Retail Park and Linwood Phoenix Retail Park in Scotland; White Rose Leeds, Crawley, Waterlooville Retail Park, Newport Retail Park, Isle of Wight in England; and Cwmbran Retail Park in Wales.

Shoppers will be able to buy new beauty products and treatments such as ear piercing, manicures and eyebrow threading at Superdrug Beauty Studios, the group added.

Superdrug said it is opening 30 new shops this year ( PA Archive )

The retail chain also said it plans to complete 60 store refits during the year as it commits “significant investment” across its estate of site.

Clare Jennings, Superdrug’s property director, said: “Superdrug continues to see strong demand for physical, experience-led retail, and our 2026 store opening programme is a clear vote of confidence in UK bricks and mortar retail.

“By opening 30 stores, we’re not just increasing our footprint, we’re creating destinations that bring together beauty, healthcare and affordable treatments under one roof.

“Our customers want more than convenience, they want expertise, products and services they can trust, delivered in welcoming spaces within their local communities.

“This investment allows us to bring bigger, better Superdrug stores to more locations across the UK, unlocking more access to healthcare, beauty products and treatments, while creating hundreds of new jobs and long-term career opportunities for our colleagues.”

The news comes as high-street pharmacy giants Boots and Superdrug have been accused of misleading customers with “dodgy deals” after an investigation into loyalty pricing at their stores.

Consumer champion Which? compared prices across the two businesses during a six-month period in 2025, finding hundreds of cases where loyalty deals indicated a greater saving for members than in reality.

Which? says it has referred both Boots and Superdrug to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), alleging that the companies have gone against the watchdog’s guidance on loyalty pricing promotions.

One of the examples given by Which? is a Simple skincare bundle that was priced at £4.98 for loyalty members and £9.98 for other customers. However, immediately before that, the bundle was priced at £4.80 for everyone (and marked as “reduced” from £9.98), and afterwards it was £4.49 for everyone (also “reduced” from £9.98).

Superdrug argued that the prices highlighted by Which? only made up a small proportion of its thousands of loyalty price promotions.