Teachers’ union reopens nominations for top role days after Matt Wrack elected

Teachers’ union NASUWT has reopened the nominations for its general secretary post, days after the former leader of the firefighters’ union was elected, after concerns were raised about the process.

On Tuesday it was announced that Matt Wrack would succeed Dr Patrick Roach at the NASUWT, just months after failing to be re-elected as general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union.

Mr Wrack was in the post of general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union for two decades before he was beaten by the union’s vice-president Steve Wright.

He was first elected general secretary in 2005 after holding a number of posts including regional organiser in London during the 2002/3 pay dispute involving the union.

He joined the London Fire Brigade as a firefighter in 1983.

Before Mr Wrack was elected on Tuesday, the national executive of the NASUWT endorsed him to replace Dr Roach.

Under the union’s rules, local associations can nominate challengers and if a candidate gets endorsements from 25 associations there will be an election.

The deadline for submissions for any potential challengers for the position of general secretary was April 19 – the final day of the NASUWT’s conference.

Three days later it was announced that Mr Wrack would succeed Dr Roach.

Now, in a statement, the NASUWT said the nomination period will be reopened and close on May 26, and pending the completion, Mr Wrack will be acting general secretary.

It comes as the NASUWT was facing a legal challenge with a hearing set to take place in the High Court on Monday.

The statement from the NASUWT says the national executive has “received further legal advice” and “as a union it is important that there be stability and that the general secretary be appointed free from any suggestion that they have been elected otherwise than in accordance with due process”.

It adds that the nomination period will be reopened and close at noon on May 26.

The statement also says that local associations will be permitted to submit nominations on behalf of members or non-members.

A ballot of members will commence on June 19 and close on July 23, if required.

The statement adds: “It is recognised that some local associations may have already made nominations and in light of this decision are free to maintain that nomination or at a duly convened meeting make an alternative nomination. Local associations have already been notified of the position.

“The national executive recognise that the local associations and individuals who have raised concerns about the process have done so in good faith and the union now have responded to those concerns by extending the period for nomination as outlined above.”