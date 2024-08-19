Full list of Ted Baker stores that have to close for good tomorrow

Support truly

Fashion chain Ted Baker will close all its stores in the UK this week, bringing an end to its position on high streets and putting more than 500 jobs at risk.

Its 31 remaining stores in the UK and Ireland will close before the end of the day on Tuesday and the website has also been pulled.

Ted Baker was founded by Ray Kelvin, who opened his first shop in Glasgow in 1988, and the brand’s clothing and accessories are widely recognised for their patterns and florals.

Its future was put at risk when the firm behind its UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), collapsed into administration in March.

A different American company, Authentic Brands, which owns Ted Baker’s intellectual property, said that despite “tireless efforts” it could not “overcome” the financial issues the business faced.

Authentic blamed the process on “damage” done during a partnership with Dutch company AARC Group, and the “significant level of arrears” that had built up during the association.

Ted Baker had also flagged economic challenges in recent years, having faced weaker consumer demand and difficulties in its supply chain, after being among the luxury retailers to take a hit during the Covid pandemic.

All remaining Ted Baker shops in the UK and Republic of Ireland are expected to have been shut down by the end of the day on Tuesday, after the company behind the fashion chain collapsed into administration in March.

More than 500 jobs are at risk as a result of the closures which will see its stores disappear from high streets.

List of Ted Baker stores to close this week (Nick Ansell/PA) ( PA Archive )

Here are the locations of stores that will be shut by Tuesday August 20:

– Ashford

– Bath

– Belfast

– Bluewater

– Braintree

– Brent Cross (London)

– Bridgend

– Cannock

– Cheshire Oaks

– Dublin, Grafton Street

– Gatwick North

– Gatwick South

– Glasgow Buchanan Street

– Gloucester Quays

– Heathrow T2

– Heathrow T3

– Heathrow T4

– Heathrow T5

– Kildare

– Livingston

– Luton

– Manchester Shambles

– O2 Outlet

– Portsmouth

– Regent Street (London)

– Sheffield

– St Pancras (London)

– Stansted

– Swindon

– White City (London)

– York