Tesco revive iconic logo in ongoing price battle with Aldi

Tesco is reviving its iconic blue-and-white striped Value logo, signalling a significant escalation in its ongoing price battle with rival supermarket Aldi.

The UK's largest grocer stated the emblem, dropped in 2012, will now "symbolise value at Tesco" and be "front and centre of a major marketing campaign highlighting the low prices available on leading branded products."

Its original removal, as reported by the Guardian, saw Tesco "ditched its blue-and-white striped Value label in favour of a new softer brand" to "relieve consumers of the embarrassment of buying the cheapest products on its shelves."

This reintroduction coincides with Tesco's pledge to cap prices on 3,000 branded items, forming the latest phase of its "Low Everyday Prices" initiative, which commenced in 2020.

Weetabix, Fairy Original washing up liquid, Heinz baked beans and PG Tips teabags are among the products that will have prices kept “consistently low”, the retailer said.

The prices include Fairy Original at 90p for 320ml, £2 for a 12-pack of Weetabix, Lurpak Slightly Salted Spreadable 250g for £3.30 and 60p for a 150g pot of Heinz beans.

open image in gallery Tesco Value logo (Tesco/PA)

This is in addition to Tesco’s existing Aldi Price Match on more than 650 lines, as well as more than 10,000 lower Clubcard prices, which it said “underlined Tesco’s commitment to delivering great value for shoppers”.

A survey for Tesco to coincide with the launch found that almost two-thirds of shoppers (64%) could name at least one brand they would never consider swapping, while 31% said they could think of several.

Asked to name their favourite branded items from a list of 50 products, the top five spots went to Coca-Cola, Cadbury’s Hot Chocolate, Fairy Original liquid, Branston Pickle and Heinz baked beans.

Tesco UK chief executive Ashwin Prasad said: “Our most-loved brands don’t just have a place in our shopping baskets – they hold a genuine place in the nation’s heart. That’s why we’re committed to keeping prices consistently low on thousands of branded products through our new Everyday Low Prices.

“So, whether you can’t live without Heinz baked beans, PG Tips teabags or Fairy washing up liquid, customers can be sure that they are getting consistent great Tesco value on the branded items they love to put in their trolleys week after week.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between December 10 and 12.