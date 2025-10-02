Tesco boss issues warning to Rachel Reeves over ‘what lies ahead’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco’s chief executive has urged the government to avoid imposing further burdens on the grocery sector ahead of the autumn Budget, despite the supermarket forecasting profits could exceed £3 billion this year.

The UK’s largest supermarket highlighted that household budgets remain under pressure, driving consumers to increasingly seek out value.

Tesco noted that a higher rate of employer National Insurance has added approximately £235 million to its annual costs, while new packaging taxes contributed around £90 million.

Despite these pressures, the retailer confirmed on Thursday that its annual profits are now expected to be higher than previous estimates.

Ken Murphy, Tesco’s chief executive, expressed his hope that the upcoming Budget would not exacerbate the financial strain on grocers already grappling with escalating business expenses.

"What we’d love to see is a Budget that’s pro-growth and pro-jobs which, as a result, will help customers with the cost of living," Mr Murphy stated.

“We know that people are worried about what lies ahead and we’re seeing that in the consumer sentiment.

open image in gallery Tesco raised its profit outlook for the year on the back of stronger sales ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

“As a food retailer, we operate in a very competitive and very tough environment, and I think our one ask is don’t make it harder for the industry to deliver great value for customers.

“In the last budget, the industry incurred substantial additional operating costs.

“We’re doing our best to deal with them but enough is enough.”

It now expects underlying earnings for the full year of between £2.9 billion and £3.1 billion, up from its previous guidance range of between £2.7 billion and £3 billion.

It comes after its adjusted operating profit rose by 1.6 per cent to £1.67 billion for the first half of 2025, compared with the same period last year, on the back of UK sales jumping by 4.9 per cent.

Mr Murphy said shoppers were responding well to its efforts to lower prices on hundreds of products, which was boosting the volume of items put in people’s baskets.

This was particularly the case for fresh food, which is largely own-brand, and he said indicated more consumers “scratch cooking” at home.

open image in gallery The UK’s largest supermarket highlighted that household budgets remain under pressure, driving consumers to increasingly seek out value ( PA )

Across the UK, Tesco has cut the prices of some 6,500 products compared with last year, with an average reduction of around 9 per cent.

An extended period of warm weather also brought in more shoppers buying into summer ranges like barbecue and picnic food and sparkling wine.

Sales of Tesco Finest, its premium own-brand line, jumped by 16 per cent year-on-year – with some 300 new and improved products.

Mr Murphy said Tesco was “betting on a good Christmas”, with consumers likely to approach the festive season in an “affordable and manageable” way.

The boss said the industry remains “incredibly competitive” amid a price war heating up among rival supermarkets, and he was expecting that to continue into the second half of the year.