Tesco is opening 70 more Express stores. Here’s where

Tesco has announced a significant expansion of its convenience store network, with plans to open 70 new Express outlets.

The supermarket giant aims to complete the rollout of these new stores by March next year, building on the 60 Tesco Express openings seen in 2025.

Among the new additions are five former Amazon Fresh locations, situated in prominent London areas such as Kensington High Street, Hounslow, Moorgate, Aldgate East, and Wembley. These are slated to reopen as Tesco Express stores before the summer.

The move follows the US tech group's announcement last September that it would close all 19 of its remaining Amazon Fresh shops, shifting its focus back to its online operations.

Amazon had previously stated its intention to convert five of these specific sites into Whole Foods stores and said that it was still “deeply invested” in the UK.

Tesco already has more than 2,000 Express stores in the UK and Ireland.

It said other new locations include in Bickington, Devon, Pontrhydyrun, Wales, Strabane, Northern Ireland and Wallyford in Scotland.

The group is also planning on opening two large stores in Scotland this year – in Pitlochry and Heartlands – following two superstore launches at the end of 2025 in Ripon and Harrogate in North Yorkshire.

Nick Johnson, Tesco group property director, said: “As we grow our store network we’re delighted to have the opportunity to serve even more people, in even more communities.”

The supermarket sector is pushing ahead with further convenience store rollouts amid a trend for shoppers to make fewer big store trips and more regular purchases from local stores.

Last week, Tesco knocked Asda off the top spot to become the cheapest supermarket to do a ‘big shop’.

Tesco prices paired with a discount from a Clubcard scored an average price of £588.96 in January, while an Asda shop cost an average of £590.41.