Tesco to give away hundreds of ‘wonky’ Christmas trees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco is giving away hundreds of wonky Christmas trees this year to encourage customers to celebrate the “imperfect side of the festive season”.

The trees will be stocked at select stores for one day only – Saturday December 6 – with the supermarket suggesting that those taking them should make a donation to the food charities Fareshare and Trussell.

The trees, which would not normally go on sale due to imperfections such as unevenly spaced branches or leaning “ever-so-slightly to the side”, are having a second chance at fulfilling their Christmas destiny, the retailer said.

Almost a quarter of Britons (24%) pencil in the second weekend of December for putting up their Christmas tree, a survey for Tesco found.

More than two thirds of those polled (68%) agreed that the thought of decorating the Christmas tree was more magical than the reality.

Four in 10 expected to smash a bauble (40%), 26% said their tree had been pulled over by a pet, and 23% had completed decorating the tree only to find that the lights no longer worked.

However 87% of people agreed that Christmas did not need to be “perfect” to be special, and 74% believed it was the imperfect moments that made the season “feel like Christmas”.

The trees will be available to shoppers on a first-come first-served basis from 10am on December 6, with one tree per household.

They will be on offer at Colney Hatch Extra, Borehamwood Extra, Hammersmith, Southport Extra, Goole Superstore, Glossop Superstore, Bristol Brislington Extra, Cardiff Extra, Dundee Riverside Extra and Glasgow Maryhill Extra.

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between August 22-28 and December 1-2.