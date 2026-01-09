Retailers dish up strong Christmas food sales but fashion lags behind

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s biggest supermarkets have toasted a Christmas of strong food spending, but fashion and homeware failed to make headway in a mixed picture for the high street.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer were among those to deliver good news about their festive grocery sales as they enticed shoppers with premium ranges and trend-focused products.

Tesco, the UK’s biggest grocery chain, reported sales growth over the Christmas period and cheered increasing its share of the overall market to 28.7% over the final quarter – its highest for more than a decade.

Boss Ken Murphy said competition among supermarkets to attract shoppers was “relentless” with value-for-money remaining a priority for people.

Despite this, sales of its “Finest” range jumped by 13% with shoppers looking for quality over the festive season, with party ranges up by more than a fifth.

Marks & Spencer reported a similar sentiment with the grocer enjoying a record number of shoppers over Christmas.

Both its festive ranges and staple items sold well, with the chain continuing to invest in innovative products and flavours to attract shoppers.

Sainsbury’s revealed a jump in festive grocery sales with strong demand from customers for its premium, own-brand range “Taste the Difference”.

Discounter Lidl also hailed a “record-breaking” Christmas after winning millions more customers than last year, while Aldi said sales increased over the run-up to Christmas, albeit at a slower rate than in 2024.

Nicholas Found, a retail expert at consultancy Retail Economics, suggested that households “spent smarter” over Christmas.

“They balanced budgets with targeted selective treats, seeing Sainsbury’s record its highest-ever Nectar loyalty engagement to benefit from personalised prices.

“At the same time, consumers have been selectively trading up,” he added, as supermarket premium lines “taps into the ongoing displacement of spend from eating out to at-home food experiences”.

However, he pointed to a “stark divide in retail”, saying: “Food retailers capitalised on cautious spending over Christmas, while general merchandise is feeling the brunt of fragile consumer confidence.”

While supermarkets reported strong food spending, their fashion and homeware businesses came under pressure.

M&S partly blamed falling sales in its stores on there being fewer visitors to British high streets.

Sainsbury’s boss Ken Murphy attributed a decline for its non-food and Argos business to consumers opting to hold back when it comes to larger purchases, as well as increased competition from cut-price online players like Shein and Temu.

Meanwhile, Primark owner Associated British Food (ABF) issued a profit warning on Thursday, saying that it experienced “difficult” Christmas trading with sales growth coming in lower than it had forecast.

Greggs boss Roisin Currie also said the bakery chain was taking a “cautious outlook” to 2026 because household incomes remained stretched and consumer confidence was subdued.

Fashion and homeware chain Next was more of an outlier over the period, having benefited from a nearly 6% rise in UK full-price sales for the nine weeks to December 27 and online shopping surging.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said the year ahead will not be “plain sailing” for retailers.

“Higher employment costs and food inflation are constant threats to the sector as a whole and although the probability of an all-out price war between the supermarkets appears to have receded, keen pricing remains a staple in this business,” he said.