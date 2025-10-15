Tesco shoppers hit by payments issue for grocery deliveries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco customers have reported problems making payments for shopping deliveries after an issue at the supermarket giant.

The UK’s largest grocery chain said it has now resolved the problem, which was first reported on Wednesday morning.

More than 200 people reported issues related to Tesco’s platforms, according to the DownDetector monitoring website.

The company apologised for the issue, which it said “briefly” impacted a small number of its customers.

It is understood that the issue affected a very small proportion of payments, both online and in some stores.

The overwhelming majority of payments were processed normally.

Shoppers took to social media to report that they received messages from the retailer to say that payments for grocery deliveries had failed.

Customers who received payment failure messages said they also faced issues accessing the retailer’s app in order to sort out their payments.

One X user said: “Tesco, seems there is a problem with your payment system.

“I got message saying my payment has failed for today’s delivery.

“When I try to update payment details, the system fails to proceed.

“I have tried on web as well as app but there is no luck.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We have resolved an issue that briefly affected a small number of our customers earlier this morning.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

It comes days after thousands of Vodafone customers were left without internet access after a major outage impacted its broadband and mobile services.