TGI Fridays jobs at risk as UK operator files for administration

The company responsible for TGI Fridays’ UK operations, Liberty Bar and Restaurant Group, has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators for the second time this month.

The latest filing, lodged on 19 December, follows a similar filing made just two weeks prior.

The move is understood to be a strategic effort by the family dining brand, which manages 49 sites across the UK, to gain additional time.

This period is crucial for securing a potential rescue deal and thoroughly assessing options to ensure its long-term viability.

The legal process of filing the notice temporarily halts debt collection and provides the company with a further 10 days to find a new buyer or attract investment.

Despite the proceedings, all of the group’s UK restaurants are expected to continue operating as normal throughout the Christmas period.

The company, which has more than 2,000 staff, is working with experts from advisory firm Interpath.

TGI Fridays first opened in New York in 1965 with a party-led theme .

It continues to operate a string of restaurants in the US.

After its previous UK operator fell into administration, its remaining restaurants were acquired by private equity firms Breal Capital and Calveton UK in 2024.

In July this year, the company’s UK eateries had what was described by bosses as a “full brand reset”.

The initiative included updating half of its dishes and reworking 70 per cent of its grill items, promising new flavours and increased customisation.

Bosses also said there were plans to revive the brand’s “Americana” influence and theatre theme – with some locations reintroducing photo booths and candyfloss machines.

TGI Fridays said at the time that it was launching a comeback offer to mark the relaunch and prompt more diners to come back.

Diners who ordered from the menu across Independence Weekend – the US holiday celebrated between July 4-6 – received a voucher for a free return meal.