Toby Carvery owner says sales to hit ‘top end’ of guidance amid hot weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pub and bar giant Mitchells & Butlers has said sunny weather helped bring in more customers in recent months.

The Toby Carvery and All Bar One owner said its sales are set to hit the “top end” of industry expectations as a result.

Phil Urban, chief executive of the group, said it is performing “strongly” despite increased cost pressures after the recent rises in national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

M&B, which also runs Harvester and Miller & Carter venues, said like-for-like sales grew by 5% over the quarter to July 19, as momentum accelerated further.

The company highlighted that “sales growth has remained well ahead of the market through the third quarter, benefiting from Easter and recent sunny weather”.

It added that food sales increased by 4.9%, while drink sales increased by 4.8% for the quarter.

Bosses said they were encouraged by the performance “despite well-publicised cost inflation challenges facing the sector”.

As a result, M&B said it is confident this will lead to annual results “at the top end of consensus expectations”.

The hospitality group said it has converted and remodelled 150 venues so far this year and opened two new sites.

Mr Urban said: “The business continues to perform strongly, enabling us to meet the cost challenges facing the sector with confidence.

“We will remain focused on our Ignite programme of initiatives and our successful capital investment programme, driving cost efficiencies and increasing sales.

“With the unique strengths of our business, including a diverse portfolio of established brands, value proposition and enviable estate locations, we believe we are positioned to continue to grow profitability and market share.”

Shares in the business were, however, 0.5% lower in early trading.