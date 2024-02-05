CBI agrees settlement with former chief Tony Danker sacked over misconduct claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Confederation of British Industry said it has settled a legal case brought by its former director-general, Tony Danker, after he was dismissed last year following complaints about his behaviour.

A spokesman for the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said: “The CBI has today settled legal action brought against the organisation by Tony Danker after his dismissal in April 2023. The CBI board has agreed an undisclosedsettlement with Mr Danker.

“The CBI board also reiterates that Mr Danker is not associated in any way with the historical allegations reported in the media concerning matters which pre-date his tenure at the CBI and rejects any such association.”

It comes after Mr Danker was sacked with immediate effect in April 2023 when allegations of misconduct rocked the influential business group.

Last year, Mr Danker told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme his reputation had been “totally destroyed” following sexual misconduct allegations – claiming he had been made a “fall guy” by the business body.

An internal formal complaint had been filed in January and there were several informal reports of concerns over Mr Danker’s behaviour.

He was alleged to have viewed employees’ personal Instagram profiles, sent unwanted messages with sexually suggestive language and made unwanted verbal remarks in the office.

