Toy firm Character Group says US-China shipments on pause over tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK toy firm Character Group said its trading in the US remains “uncertain” after pausing the shipment of Chinese-made products to the country over tariffs.

It added that sales globally have also been knocked by caution among customers as a result.

The manufacturer of Peppa Pig and Fireman Sam toys pulled its financial targets for the year last month because of the prospect of tariffs.

On Friday, Character said its shipments from China to the US were “put on hold” last month after US President Donald Trump announced plans for a sharp jump in tariffs between the countries.

US tariffs on Chinese imports were increased to 145%, with Chinese tariffs on some US imports being increased to 125% in retaliation.

However, earlier this week, the President confirmed a 90-day reduction in tariffs, with the US tariffs on China dropping to 30%.

Character said sales to the US amounted to around 20% of group revenues last year, with “substantially all” of these being made in China.

It said the tariff reduction “gives hope for a negotiated resolution, although this remains uncertain at this time”.

The Surrey-based group said uncertainty linked to tariffs has been felt in other markets, as “customers have become increasingly cautious and are not committing to orders to our expectations”.

It said sales in all key territories have been impacted as a result.

However, the company said it still expects to be profitable for the current financial year as a whole.

It came as the company reported that group revenues dropped by 8% to £53 million for the six months to February, compared with a year earlier.

The company saw pre-tax profits stay roughly flat at £2.1 million for the period despite weaker sales.

Shares were 3.5% lower in early trading.