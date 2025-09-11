Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Trainline shares accelerate on rosier earnings outlook

The firm notched up an 8% rise in UK net consumer ticket sales to £2.1 billion in the six months to the end of August.

Holly Williams
Thursday 11 September 2025 09:37 BST
Online ticketing platform Trainline has seen shares surge higher after it boosted its earnings outlook (PA)
Online ticketing platform Trainline has seen shares surge higher after it boosted its earnings outlook (PA) (PA Wire)

Trainline has seen shares surge higher after it boosted its earnings outlook despite a hit from the Government’s move to expand “tap-in and tap-out” contactless payment across more UK stations.

The online ticketing platform notched up an 8% rise in UK net consumer ticket sales to £2.1 billion in the six months to the end of August, thanks to a bounce back in demand for leisure travel and commuting, and as year-earlier trading was impacted by strike action.

But it said it took a hit from the first phase of the Department for Transport’s rollout of the contactless payment network to more stations, allowing passengers to tap-in and tap-out with bank cards and pay the guaranteed best fare available at that time of day.

Consumer revenues were flat at £107 million, it added.

In spite of this, London-listed Trainline said it now expects full-year underlying earnings at the top end of its previous guidance, for between growth of 6% and 9%.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm soared as much as 13% on Thursday morning trading, as it also cheered investors with plans to bolster returns with up to another £150 million in share buybacks.

Jody Ford, chief executive of Trainline, said: “Trainline has delivered a robust performance in the first half and today announces improved guidance for the full-year alongside an enhanced £150 million share buyback programme.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in