Trump promises ‘exciting day’ ahead of announcement on UK-US trade deal

Donald Trump has promised a “very big and exciting day” for US-UK relations as the two countries were set to agree a trade deal.

The US President earlier said there would be developments in trade talks with a “big and highly respected country”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who had been due to spend the day focusing on events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, said he would “act in our national interest” to “deliver security and renewal for our country”.

The Prime Minister is expected to say more on the deal later on Thursday, while Mr Trump has promised a press conference at 10am in Washington, 3pm UK time.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: “This should be a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom.”

He added: “The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come.

“Because of our long-time history and allegiance together, it is a great honour to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!”

Speaking to the London Defence Conference, Sir Keir said: “Talks with the US have been ongoing and you’ll hear more from me about that later today.

“But make no mistake, I will always act in our national interest, for workers, businesses and families, to deliver security and renewal for our country.”

But Downing Street declined to be drawn on whether it recognised Mr Trump’s characterisation of the deal as “full and comprehensive”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’ve always been clear that we want to do a deal that’s in the British national interest, and support a substantial UK-US trading relationship.

“Those talks are continuing and we look forward to providing an update later today.”

The Government has been pursuing a deal with the US to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month, which placed a 10% levy on all UK exports and a 25% charge on steel, aluminium and cars.

Ministers are expected to update MPs on talks with the US with a statement in the Commons later on Thursday.

Number 10 had been expecting the announcement of a deal, but the timing of Mr Trump’s post came as a surprise, given the focus on VE Day commemorations.

Asked whether it had come as a surprise, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have been progressing this deal over the last few weeks and months, and officials have been in the US progressing these talks over the last few days as well.

“We’ve obviously been working at pace to do the deal, and to do a deal that is in British national interests.”

The deal with the UK will be the first agreement since Mr Trump announced the “liberation day” tariffs on countries around the world on April 2.

Reports have previously suggested a deal could see the UK reduce some tariffs on American products, as well as changing the digital services tax that currently affects mainly US tech companies.

But the Government has ruled out lowering food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, or watering down the Online Safety Act, which some in America regard as placing restrictions on freedom of speech.

The Liberal Democrats called for MPs to be given a vote on any trade deal with the US so the agreement could be “properly scrutinised”.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader and Treasury spokeswoman, said: “A good trade deal with the US could bring huge benefits, but Liberal Democrats are deeply concerned that it may include measures that threaten our NHS, undermine our farmers or give tax cuts to US tech billionaires.

“If the Government is confident the agreement it has negotiated with Trump is in Britain’s national interest, it should not be afraid to bring it before MPs.”