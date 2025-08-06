Sabadell shareholders approve £2.65 billion sale of TSB to Santander

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shareholders of Spanish banking group Sabadell have voted to approve the sale of TSB to Santander after striking a deal worth £2.65 billion.

Some analysts think the sale could make it easier for Sabadell to rebuff a potential hostile takeover bid by rival Spanish group BBVA.

The proposed sale of TSB was passed with 99.6% shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Wednesday, Sabadell said.

It agreed last month to sell the UK bank, saying it aligns with plans to sharpen its focus on Spain where it sees greater potential for growth.

The move is set to create the UK’s third largest bank by the number of personal current accounts.

Sabadell’s chairman Josep Oliu said the proposed sale of TSB was independent of BBVA’s takeover bid and that it would have happened “regardless” because of the “clear benefits to the bank and its shareholders”.

He also said that there had been expressions of interest in TSB from potential buyers since 2021 following a turnaround of the bank.

However, Sabadell has recognised that the move could “impede the success” of BBVA’s bid, which initially valued the banking group at about 12 billion euros (£10.5 billion).

Sabadell’s board has opposed the bid since it was launched last year, saying it has “confidence and conviction in our future as a standalone bank”.

Pablo de la Torre Cuevas, an analyst for RBC Capital Markets, said the sale “seems to be last major effort to convince Sabadell’s shareholders to not accept BBVA’s offer during the upcoming take-up period”.

He said the shareholder approval would “likely further complicate its takeover of Sabadell”, which has already seen the Spanish regulator and government intervene.

Sabadel expects Santander’s acquisition of TSB to complete during the first three months of 2026.