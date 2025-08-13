Tui cheers profit jump despite pressure from heat waves and Middle East conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holiday giant Tui has revealed a jump in profits despite a “challenging” backdrop linked to European heat waves and conflict in the Middle East.

Bosses at the firm stressed that the group has been boosted by its recent growth strategy.

The German-based tour operator saw profits surpass expectations after positive trading from its cruises and experiences operations.

The update came a day after the company upgraded its financial forecasts for the current year.

Tui Group chief executive Sebastian Ebel said: “The third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year 2025 were strong. Our strategy is paying off.

“We are benefiting from our integrated and diversified business model and managed to reduce the group’s seasonality further.

“All this in a continuing challenging environment for our markets and airlines segment with economic difficulties in Europe, Europe-wide heat waves in the summer and the conflict in the Middle East.”

The company said summer bookings in its markets and airlines business are down 2% year-on-year.

Tui said this has been driven by a continued trend towards late bookings, citing “the impact of the June and July heat waves in our source markets, as well as the Middle East conflict”.

But it highlighted a “positive start” to bookings for the winter season.

It came as Tui cheered record underlying earnings for the quarter to June 30, rising to 321 million euros (£278 million) from 232 million euros (£201 million) a year earlier.

This was supported by a 56.2% jump in earnings from its cruises business, which was buoyed by the launch of two new cruise ships and strong trading conditions.

Meanwhile, earnings in its Tui Musement activities and experiences business were up 6.8% for the quarter.

The company said total underlying earnings are now on track to grow by between 9% and 11% this year. It previously forecast growth of between 7% and 10%.

Tui told shareholders that total group revenues increased by 7.1% to 6.2 billion euros (£5.4 billion) for the quarter, amid growth in both volumes and prices.