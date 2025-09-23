Tui sees ‘steady’ demand in face of heatwaves and Middle East conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holiday giant Tui has seen demand hold up despite searing heatwaves across Europe, a competitive market and conflict in the Middle East.

Europe’s biggest tour operator, which upgraded its full-year outlook last month, said it saw steady trading over the summer season, with another 1.4 million bookings since mid-August, taking the total to 14.1 million.

Bookings overall for the season are 2% lower than a year earlier amid wider market challenges and high temperatures in a number of markets, as well as an ongoing trend towards late bookings.

But it has been able to push through a 3% rise in average selling prices.

The German-based group said: “Demand has remained steady even as we navigate competitive market pressures, multiple summer heatwaves across our source markets, as well as the impact of the conflict in the Middle East.”

Winter trading has also got off to a strong start, with bookings 1% higher year-on-year so far at 1.8 million and prices remaining 3% higher.

Tui said figures showed “resilient demand for our leisure travel products against the background of broader market challenges”.

The group said it remained on track for the recently upgraded financial forecasts for total underlying earnings to grow by between 9% and 11% this year.

It previously forecast growth of between 7% and 10%.

Tui said destinations such as Turkey, Greece, the Balearics and the Canaries proved among the most popular short-haul destinations over the summer season, with Egypt seeing strong growth for cost-conscious travellers.

Over the winter, the Canaries, Egypt, mainland Spain and Cape Verde are emerging as the most popular choices, while long-haul destination Thailand is seeing the highest growth, it added.