McVitie’s owner invests £68 million into British factories

McVitie’s owner is to inject £68 million into its British operations in a bid to “supercharge” the growth of its brands.

Turkish-owned snacking giant Pladis said investment funds will be used to boost manufacturing capacity and productivity across its factories.

The London-based company, which also owns the Jacob’s and Godiva brands, added that it has “earmarked the bulk of the cash” to pump into sites across the north-west of England.

The plans will include a £33 million overhaul of its Liverpool Aintree site, where it bakes Jacob’s cream crackers.

It will have a comprehensive refurbishment which will include the installation of new ovens and infrastructure.

The company launched plans to reduce the size of the Aintree site in 2023, in a move which put 361 workers at risk of redundancy.

On Monday, Pladis said it will also invest £21 million to introduce a new chocolate moulding line into its Stockport Jaffa Cake factory.

A further £2 million will create 48 new roles across its Carlisle site, the world’s oldest biscuit factory.

The firm will also use £12 million to support infrastructure across its UK sites which, alongside Stockport, Liverpool and Carlisle, include facilities in Halifax, Harlesden in north London and Leicester.

Mete Buyurgan, Pladis’ UK and Ireland managing director, said: “Today’s announcement is an important milestone in renovating our sites and unlocking capacity for our growth story.

“We have a fantastic suite of much-loved brands, baked by dedicated colleagues, and we have a responsibility to continue to nurture these brands for customers and consumers across the world.

“The news of these investments we are sharing today will enable us to achieve this.”

The investment plans are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, the company said.