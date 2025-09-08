Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

University staff to vote on strikes over pay

Members of the UCU will be balloted on whether to take industrial action.

Alan Jones
Monday 08 September 2025 15:05 BST
The University and College Union (UCU) is to ballot members on future strike action in a dispute over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
The University and College Union (UCU) is to ballot members on future strike action in a dispute over pay (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Thousands of university staff are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over pay.

The University and College Union (UCU) said 65,000 of its members working in universities across the UK will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The union said employers had refused to increase a 1.4% pay offer.

The UCU said it has started preparations for an aggregated UK-wide ballot of its members, covering 138 institutions, which it expects to open on October 20.

It warned of co-ordinated industrial action with other unions representing university staff in the new year.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “University employers are now on notice that we will launch a UK-wide pay ballot with the potential for co-ordinated strike action that will cause maximum disruption on campus.

“Our members, not vice-chancellors, are the people who support students, create teaching materials, conduct world-leading research and keep universities running; we are the university.

Employers now need to recognise that imposing a 1.4% pay award, when inflation is still soaring, is a significant real-terms pay cut and an insult to hard-working higher education staff.

“It’s time for them to come back to the table with an improved offer that will settle this dispute and avoid the need for a strike ballot and potential industrial action.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in