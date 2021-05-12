UK economy shrinks 1.5% in first quarter

The UK’s economy contracted by 1.5 per cent between January and March as a result of lockdown restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

This first quarter slump is lower than was feared, with GDP rising by a higher-than-anticipated 2.1 per cent in March.

Growth in March was helped by the reopening of schools and strong retail spending, despite restrictions still being in place.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The strong recovery seen in March, led by retail and the return of schools, was not enough to prevent the UK economy contracting over the first quarter as a whole, with the lockdown affecting much of the services sector.

“However, construction grew strongly over the quarter and, in March, was above its pre-pandemic level.

“Manufacturing also recovered from an initial fall, increasing strongly in February and March, as businesses continued to adapt and make themselves Covid-19 secure.”

The latest ONS figures indicate that the British economy has become better at withstanding the challenges of coronavirus lockdowns. The economy shrunk by 2.5 per cent in January, before growing by 0.7 per cent in February.

However, the ONS added that the first quarter results still signify an 8.7 per cent fall from pre-coronavirus levels.