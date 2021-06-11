The UK economy grew in April at the fastest pace since July 2020 but it still remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to official figures.

Gross domestic product (GDP) - a measure of the size of the economy - rose 2.3 per cent, partly thanks to a 3.4 per cent bounce in the services sector as pubs and non-essential retailers welcomed customers back.

While bars and restaurants saw spending increase, the construction industry shrank, the Office for National Statistics reported.

Caravan parks and holiday lets to grow 68.6 per cent as households also took advantage of the ability to travel across the country again. Hairdressers and other personal services grew 63.5 per cent.

The services sector - which makes up the around four-fifths of the economy - remains 4.1 per cent below its pre-pandemic level while the economy as a whole remains 3.7 per cent smaller.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Today’s figures are a promising sign that our economy is beginning to recover.

“With more than a million people coming off furlough across March and April and the number of employees in work rising, it is clear that our Plan for Jobs is working.

“But I know there are people who still need our support, which is why the furlough scheme is in place until September to protect as many jobs as possible”.

Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on the next stage of re-opening on Monday. Businesses that are still operating below capacity, such as wedding venues, and those that cannot open at all, like nightclubs, are urging the government not to postpone a suggested 21 June date for ending all restrictions.