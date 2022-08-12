UK economy shrank by 0.1% in three months to June as recession fears grow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent in the three months to the end of June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The drop followed a 0.8 per cent rise in GDP in the first quarter of the year.

The ONS’ latest figures show that the service sector has been particularly badly hit, dropping by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter. A significant proportion of this fall came in the health and social work sector, as less money was spent on the fight against Covid-19.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “With May’s growth revised down a little and June showing a notable fall, overall the economy shrank slightly in the second quarter.

“Health was the biggest reason the economy contracted as both the test and trace and vaccine programmes were wound down, while many retailers also had a tough quarter.

“These were partially offset by growth in hotels, bars, hairdressers and outdoor events across the quarter, partly as a result of people celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.”

The Bank of England has warned that the UK might enter recession later this year.

More follows....