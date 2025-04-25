UK exported £59.3bn of goods to US last year ahead of tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US was the UK’s largest export partner again last year as it purchased £59.3 billion of UK goods ahead of President Donald Trump’s new tariff rules, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that the US represented 16.2% of all UK exports in 2024, with particularly strong demand for machinery and cars.

The fresh data comes weeks after Mr Trump announced a new tariff regime, which is set to place a blanket 10% tariff on UK exports to the US.

He also announced a 25% tariff on all US imports of cars, car parts, steel and aluminium.

Last year, exports from the UK to the US decreased by £2.3 billion, or 3.7%, to £59.3 billion, compared with 2023.

It is not known exactly how much of this would be impacted by the tariff rules.

The figures showed that the US was the UK’s largest export partner for cars during the year, with £9 billion of trade. It represented 27.4% of total car exports.

Meanwhile, machinery and transport equipment was the biggest category traded with the US, with £29.1 billion of exports.

The ONS also revealed that the UK imported £57.1 billion of goods from the US, reflecting a £1.2 billion, or 2%, decrease from 2023.

The US is the UK’s third largest import partner, behind Germany and China.