Number of four-day week jobs rises by 90% as UK firms begin trial

The number of jobs offering a four-day week has soared by 90 per cent over the past year, new research has found as a major UK trial kicked off.

Adverts have especially increased for this style of work in sectors such as charities, sales, distribution and catering, according to jobs site CV-Library.

The research comes days after the UK launched its biggest-ever four-day week pilot, with more than 70 companies taking part from this week.

Thousands of workers will be getting 100 per cent of pay for 80 per cent of time - while committing to maintaining full productivity - for six months as part of the trial.

CV-Library said the number of job adverts offering this had already soared by 90 per cent in the past 12 months, having previously been “negligible” a year ago.

Locations with the biggest increase in four-day week jobs include the South West, Wales, the South East and London, it said.

“We are seeing a huge increase in the number of four-day week jobs being posted,” Lee Biggins, the CV-Library chief executive, said.

He added: “A lot has changed in both the economy and the job market over the last 12 months and employers are having to seek new ways of attracting new staff, over and above competitive pay and a pension.

“Time will tell if this draws in job seekers, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on application numbers.

“It’s also crucial to see the results of the trials in place and if a four-day working week is viable and sustainable for businesses and not just a short-term solution to attract and retain top talent.”

Companies taking part in the UK-wide pilot come from a wide range of sectors including banking, care, online retail, animation studios and hospitality.

Additional reporting by Press Association