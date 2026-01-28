Mossmorran task force to meet for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A task force aimed at supporting workers at risk of redundancy at Mossmorran will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

The Fife Ethylene Plant will close next month, with more than 400 jobs put at risk, according to owners ExxonMobil.

The global energy giant said the plant was no longer economically viable and they were unable to sell it, forcing the decision to shutter the facility in another blow to Scottish industry.

Following the announcement, the Government announced it would form the task force, which is to be led by Fife Council, with £9 million pledged in this month’s draft Budget over the next three years to support workers.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, which will be attended by business minister Richard Lochhead, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “This is a worrying time for the workforce at Mossmorran and they rightly expect urgent action.

“I met worker representatives earlier this month to assure them that we are doing all we can to support them and the wider community.

“We have allocated £9 million over three years in our draft Budget to help staff and communities affected by the plant’s closure.

“Today’s meeting is an opportunity to engage with the UK Government, Fife Council, unions and local partners to agree how we best support individuals impacted by ExxonMobil’s decision.

“In the meantime, our Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace) initiative is providing skills and employability support for workers.”

A UK Government spokesperson added: “Today’s meeting is just the start of a process to support the Mossmorran workers and find a viable future for the site.

“We are working with Fife council, the Scottish Government and other partners to support the workforce and to explore future options for the site.

“While the commitment of future investment from the Scottish Government is welcome, the UK Government is taking action now.

“We have already delivered for the workforce by ensuring that they have first preference for new jobs at the Grangemouth site – which we are supporting with millions of pounds of investment. We are also in active discussions with other big employers across Fife.

“We have already engaged with the UK Government’s Office for Investment to find a buyer for the site, and have had encouraging levels of interest.

“We are determined that the Mossmorran site and its dedicated workforce have the best possible chance of a successful future.”