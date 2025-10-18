UK Government unveils plan to ‘train up next generation of clean energy workers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of young people in Scotland will benefit from skilled “clean energy jobs”, the UK Government has said, as it launched its plans to “train the next generation of energy workers”.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the new plan places Scotland “at the very heart of the clean energy revolution”.

The Government said Scotland will see up to 60,000 jobs in greener energy by 2030 – a 40,000 increase from 2023.

Across the UK, it expects employment to double to 860,000 by the end of the decade, including nuclear energy.

It said 31 “priority occupations” had been identified for the switch away from fossil fuels, including plumbers, electricians and welders.

As part of the transition, the Scottish Government said on Sunday it would jointly invest £18 million with the UK Government to enable thousands of North Sea workers to access tailored support to make the change to more sustainable energy.

UK ministers said their new plans include proposals to ensure people in these jobs have “world class pay, terms and conditions”.

They said this includes closing loopholes to extend employment protections enjoyed by offshore oil and gas workers working beyond UK territorial seas.

Initiatives were also announced to encourage more veterans, ex-offenders and unemployed people into the sector.

The UK Energy Secretary said: “Communities across Scotland have long been calling out for a new generation of good industrial jobs.

“The clean energy jobs boom can answer that call – and today we publish a landmark national plan to make it happen and places Scotland at the very heart of the clean energy revolution this Government is delivering.

“Our plans will help create an economy in which there is no need to leave your home town just to find a decent job.

“Thanks to this Government’s commitment to clean energy a generation of young people in Scotland can have well-paid secure jobs, from plumbers to electricians and welders.

“This is a pro-worker, pro-jobs, pro-union agenda that will deliver the national renewal our country needs.”

Scottish Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “Scotland’s innovation, expertise and vast renewable energy resources will not only benefit the planet – but deliver new economic opportunities and new jobs for households and communities across the country.

“This continued and expanded funding to the Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund will support more offshore workers to take on different roles across the sustainable energy sector over the next three years – helping to deliver a fair and managed transition to the sector.

“We will continue to explore how best to support Scotland’s energy skills transition, working closely with the UK Government on options like guaranteed interview schemes, redeployment pools and skills passporting.”

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander added: “From offshore wind to carbon capture, Scotland is uniquely positioned to lead our clean energy revolution with world-class resources and skilled workers.

“Harnessing the potential of clean energy is an unmistakable example of how the UK Government is delivering for Scotland.

“These 40,000 new opportunities will benefit a generation of young people across Scotland and represent a pivotal moment in our mission to boost economic growth across all parts of the UK.

“This UK Government is putting money directly into the pockets of hardworking Scots.

“This comes alongside Great British Energy’s launch in Aberdeen, which is already unlocking significant investment and helping to create skilled jobs as we make Britain a clean energy superpower.”