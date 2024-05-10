UK no longer in recession after economy grows 0.6% in last quarter
The UK economy has escaped recession after it grew by 0.6% between January and March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Responding to the GDP figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “There is no doubt it has been a difficult few years, but today’s growth figures are proof that the economy is returning to full health for the first time since the pandemic.
“We’re growing this year and have the best outlook among European G7 countries over the next six years, with wages growing faster than inflation, energy prices falling and tax cuts worth £900 to the average worker hitting bank accounts.”
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies