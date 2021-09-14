UK job vacancies top one million for first time on record

The number of job vacancies in the UK has topped one million for the first time on record, according to new figures.

There were an estimated 1,034,000 vacancies between June and August this year, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.

This is the highest number since records began two decades ago, and 249,000 above the pre-pandemic January to March 2020 level.

Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said about 1.5 million people in the UK were still on the furlough scheme in August and it is uncertain what will happen to their jobs when the programme ends this month.

He told the BBC’s Today Programme: “The furlough scheme comes to an end in September and we still see significant numbers of people on furlough in August.

“Our own numbers were that it’s around 1.5 million, from surveying businesses.

“Roughly half of those people are on partial furlough, but half of them were actually on full furlough, and we don’t know what’s going to happen to them when the scheme ends at the end of September.”

He added: “You might well be at risk of losing your job.”

