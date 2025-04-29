UK looking at ‘different challenges’, minister says after Spanish power cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has been looking at how to deal with “different kinds of challenges and threats”, the Home Secretary said after a major power outage across Spain and Portugal.

Much of the two countries was brought to a standstill on Monday after a power cut switched off traffic lights and left people unable to access cash machines.

Asked whether the power cut there had triggered a fear that British infrastructure could be affected in the same way, Yvette Cooper told Sky News that the UK has a “continued approach” to “resilience” and “security issues”.

She added: “We’ve been looking, as part of wider security reviews across the country, how we deal with both resilience and also different kinds of challenges and threats.

“Some of which can be the traditional security challenges, some of which can be the kinds of resilience – things that we’re talking about in Spain and Portugal – and we obviously support them and the governments there in the work that they’re doing.”

Spanish power distributors said on Tuesday morning that more than 99% of power has been recovered.

The blackout saw train passengers stranded and millions of people left without phone and internet access after the outage on Monday.

The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Centre said in a statement there was no indication that it was caused by a cyber attack.

It comes just weeks after Heathrow Airport was forced to halt operations for most of a day after a power outage caused by a substation fire.

The airport was closed to all flights until around 6pm on March 21, which disrupted more than 270,000 air passenger journeys.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said at the time that the Government will “have to look hard” at the “resilience” for major institutions such as Heathrow.