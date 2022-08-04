For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Households face the longest and deepest fall in living standards on record as energy bills triple and the UK plunges into a deep and protracted recession, the Bank of England has warned, in one of its bleakest ever assessments of the economy.

The cost-of-living crisis will continue throughout next year and only begin to ease in 2024, with the UK economy contracting for fice consecutive quarters, according to the Bank’s latest forecasts

Inflation is set to surge to 13.3 per cent this winter when soaring gas prices mean that consumers face average energy bills of £3,500 - up from £1,200 a year ago - the Bank said.

The inflation forecast was up sharply from the 9.4 per cent predicted just two months ago, with prices now on track to continue rising rapidly throughout 2023.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) warned that there was “exceptionally large” risk around its latest projections, and the situation could deteriorate further if gas prices move higher still.

That is a scenario that analysts believe is becoming more likely after Russia cut back supplies to Europe last month and governments across the continent began to ration supplies.

It expects the economy to continue to shrink all the way through next year, with the spending power of household incomes plunging by almost 5 per cent as prices outpace wages.

It would be by far the biggest fall in living standards since the Bank began collating comparable figures in 1960.

Acute labour shortages will mean firms continue offer higher wages to recruit skilled staff, but this will be dwarfed by the rising cost of living, driven by energy costs.

Average pay rise will jump to 6 per cent - less than half the peak rate of inflation.

Even after the economy begins to grow, further pain lies in store, with unemployment is set to climb from 3.8 per cent to 6.3 per cent in 2025.

Despite the bleak outlook, the Bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted eight to one in favour of hiking interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75 per cent - the highest since the Global Financial Crisis in January 2009.

It is hoped the move will tame out-of-control price rises but it also means millions of homeowners will face rising mortgage payments, with the average rate on course to climb to 3.5 per cent.

Overall, the economy is expected to shrink by 2.1 per cent, meaning the recession will be of comparable scale to those of the early 1990s and 1980s, the Bank said.

When the country emerges from recession in 2024, the Bank expects growth to remain close to zero into the following year.

The massive increase in inflation will also hammer the public finances, adding billions to the pile of government debt and to interest payments on bonds which are indexed to inflation.

The dire figures will cause concern for Liz Truss, who is favourite to become the next prime minister.

Ms Truss has pledged to slash taxes by billions in a bid to win over Conservative party members. Her opponent in the Tory leadership race, Rishi Sunak, has attacked the plan as being fiscally irresponsible.