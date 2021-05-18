The UK jobs market recovered strongly in April as coronavirus restrictions eased and the economy began to reopen from the latest lockdown.

The official unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.8 per cent in the three months to March, down from 4.9 per cent previously, the Office for national Statistics said.

However, more than three quarters of a million fewer people were on company payrolls in April than at the start of the pandemic.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The number of employees on payroll rose strongly in April as the economy began to reopen, continuing the improvement from its November trough.

“There remains, however, three-quarters of a million people fewer on the payroll compared with the pre-pandemic peak.

“With many businesses reopening, the recent recovery in job vacancies continued into April, especially in sectors such as hospitality and entertainment.

“The renewed lockdown at the beginning of 2021 saw a sharp rise in the number of previously unemployed people no longer looking for work, helping the unemployment rate to fall on the quarter.

“This mirrored what happened during the first lockdown.”