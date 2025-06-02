Union urges for ministers to help with Scottish Water pay dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Water workers have begun one week of strike action in a row over a pay deal.

Members of GMB Scotland and other unions are striking from Monday for seven consecutive days at the publicly-owned organisation, with a mass rally planned in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Scottish ministers have been urged to get involved in the dispute, which began in June 2024.

Workers at GMB Scotland backed industrial action after the water company reduced the terms of a pay offer that had already been rejected, according to the union, which claimed that executives received record bonuses last year.

Unionised staff voted against an offer of 3.4% or £1,400 covering the last nine months as the company changed the date for annual rises from July to April.

The company branded industrial action “unnecessary” and said seven offers have been made since June 2024.

Scottish Water’s latest offer would see an average pay increase of around 7% over two years (2024/25 and 2025/26), in addition to a 3.5% yearly salary increase. It called for “sensible” negotiations from the unions, rejecting suggestions that emergency works would be impacted.

In a marginal majority, 51% of Unison workers employed by the water supplier voted to reject the pay offer, and 49% voted to accept. The turnout was 86%.

GMB said 60% of its members voted against the offer, and 40% chose to accept, on a turnout of 78%, while statistics were not provided by Unison.

The strikes will conclude on June 8, and follow two days of industrial action in April.

GMB Scotland organiser Claire Greer wrote to secretary for net zero Gillian Martin, raising concerns about the failure to resolve the dispute.

Ms Greer said: “It is impossible to know whether Scottish Water is playing games or simply inept, but the relentless progress of this dispute towards industrial action could have been halted at any time with open and straightforward negotiations.

“Instead, we have been given a series of needlessly complicated offers, one worse than the last, as managers spend more time attempting to undermine staff unions than delivering a fair offer.

“It needs to stop and if Scottish Water do not know how, ministers must explain public money is being risked by a dispute that should have been settled months ago.

“The public deserves better and workers deserve a fair pay offer.”

Peter Farrer, chief operating officer at Scottish Water, said: “This week’s industrial action is unnecessary. It will mean union members losing valuable wages and add extra costs to the business which are ultimately paid for by customers.

“We invited the joint trade unions to talk over the weekend but unfortunately they refused to meet without preconditions.

“Given how close the vote against our latest pay offer was, we felt a resolution was possible and would be welcomed by all our colleagues.

“It is now time for the joint trade union leadership to return to the table with a sensible solution that ends this dispute.

“In the meantime, we have robust plans in place to maintain essential services should the trade unions press ahead with their strike action.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers have set out their policy in relation to public sector pay.

“It is a matter for Scottish Water and its unions to agree a settlement within the constraints of that policy and affordability.

“The Scottish Government urges both parties to resume negotiations to find an agreement.”