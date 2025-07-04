Glasgow Airport strike may have significant impact we are keen to avoid – union

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strikes at Glasgow Airport could cause “a significant impact which we are keen to avoid”, a union official has said.

Unite has said around 450 workers are on course for strike action over the busy summer period as part of three pay disputes.

The three companies involved are are Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, and Swissport.

However, Unite has said it will be taking new offers from ICTS Central Search and Swissport to a further ballot of members next week.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Unite industrial officer Pat McIlvogue said Glasgow Airport Ltd are refusing to meet with the union.

The union represents around 100 staff which are employed by the airport.

Mr McIlvogue accused the airport of negotiating in “bad faith” and having forced them into an industrial action ballot, which led to 98.7% being willing to take action.

Staff could take strike action on July 18, he said, with those potentially involved including “airfield ops, the ambassadors, the engineers, the managers”.

Mr McIlvogue said: “It could have a significant impact which we are keen to avoid. This is a call for them to get back around the table

“That’s what we’re asking for today – we’re keen to avoid disruption, we don’t want to affect the travelling public.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “We are reviewing the ballot results and remain open to finding a sensible resolution.”