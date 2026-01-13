Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strike suspended by Metropolitan Police civilian staff

It follows a new offer to resolve a pay dispute.

The famous spinning sign outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police (PA)
(PA Archive)

Planned strikes by civilian staff at the Metropolitan Police in London have been suspended after a new offer aimed at resolving a pay dispute, their union has announced.

Members of Unite were due to walk out from January 19 to 24 but they will now vote on the new offer following talks between the force, the union and the conciliation service Acas.

This ballot will close on January 28.

Unite regional officer Keith Henderson said: “Following a breakthrough in negotiations, we have agreed to suspend upcoming strike action to allow our members to have a say on whether to accept this.”

Joanna Nunn, Acas chief conciliator, said: “We are pleased that there is now a provisional proposed agreement that Unite can take back to their members.”

