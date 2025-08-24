Wave of bus strikes threatened over pay and conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A series of nationwide strikes by bus drivers is being threatened in disputes over pay and conditions.

Around 7,500 members of Unite are either striking or balloting to take industrial action in areas including Birkenhead, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Chorley, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Preston, Stoke and Swindon.

Strikes involving 2,000 London United workers in West London, 550 First workers in Bristol, 450 Cardiff Bus workers and 70 Go South West workers in Swindon have already been announced.

Further strikes involving thousands more bus workers are planned at other towns and cities in the coming weeks.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Bus employers everywhere need to get the message loud and clear: driver pay simply does not reflect the stresses and strains of the job.

“Fatigue, a lack of toilets, abuse and even assaults are a daily occurrence.

“Unite will fight tooth and nail for bus workers until wages and conditions improve across the sector.”

Unite has previously reported that bus drivers face abuse at work, with workers reporting that the number of incidents is increasing.

The union is also campaigning for improvements to rest breaks, toilet facilities and shift patterns to reduce fatigue.

Bus drivers are more likely to suffer mental and physical ill health than other professions due to the stressful nature of the job, according to the union.

Unite said strikes in Cardiff and Newcastle involving 600 bus workers will go ahead if deals being balloted on are rejected.

Unite has had 167 bus disputes since 2023 involving 42,626 workers.