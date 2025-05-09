US trade deal a ‘political win’ but will do little for UK growth, say experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s trade deal with the US is unlikely to boost the economy much, experts have said, but some praised the lack of concessions on the UK side as a success.

The agreement, which removes tariffs on UK metals exports to the US and reduces a levy on cars, was confirmed in a call between Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Sir Keir said it was a “historic” deal, while Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said thousands of people were perhaps “days” away from losing their jobs without it.

But economists were sparing in their praise for the deal, with the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Neisr) saying the boost for UK gross domestic product (GDP) will be minimal.

That is partly because a blanket 10% tariff imposed on imports of most goods by Mr Trump as part of his sweeping “liberation day” announcement remains in place, though talks are ongoing in a UK effort to ease it.

Ben Caswell, Neisr’s senior economist, said: “Whilst the new trade deal with the US constitutes a political win for the Government, the direct impacts on UK GDP are likely to be very small, given we export just £9 billion worth of cars to the US each year and the vast majority of goods won’t benefit from this tariff relief announcement.”

But he added that it would “deliver a welcome boost to business confidence amid the UK’s fragile economic outlook this year”.

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at finance firm Ebury, added that while it “unlikely to have any real implications for the UK economy”, and added that the terms of the deal are “not overly favourable” for Britain.

“Let’s not forget that this is also far from a full-blown trade agreement, which will likely take months, if not years, to be finalised, and it will still be some time before the finer details are ironed out.”

Nonetheless, others said the lack of significant concessions demanded of the UK by Washington was a plus.

While tariffs on American beef will be dropped, ministers have said there will be no downgrade in British food standards, which is a more significant barrier to entry for US-reared meat.

“Crucially, that means the US deal won’t jeopardise British attempts to build closer trade ties with the European Union,” wrote economists at the banking giant ING in a note on Thursday evening.

And the UK’s digital services tax, which mainly applies to US tech companies, was not revised as part of the deal, as had been speculated.

Nor does the deal include any concessions on the Online Safety Act or the NHS, the Business Secretary has said.

As far as we can see, the concessions offered by the UK aren’t considerable,” the ING economists wrote.

“At face value, the UK seems to have done quite well,” they added.