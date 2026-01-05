FTSE 100 at record close despite Venezuela nerves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 closed above 10,000 for the first time on Monday as defence stocks and miners climbed amid US-Venezuela uncertainty.

David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, said: “The overthrow of Venezuela’s leadership dominated headlines. Yet overall, the European price action suggested investors were unconvinced that immediate market disruption would follow,” with trade “measured”, reflecting a “wait-and-see approach”.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 53.43 points, 0.5%, at 10,004.57, a record closing peak.

The FTSE 250 index ended up 184.72 points, 0.8%, at 22,593.93, and the AIM All-Share index closed up 6.02 points, 0.8%, at 774.85.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.2% and the DAX 40 ended up 1.3% in Frankfurt.

Geopolitical factors dominated markets focus after the dramatic events in Venezuela over the weekend.

Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro arrived at a New York court on Monday, just days after being seized in Caracas in a shock US military operation that paved the path for Washington’s plans to control the oil-rich country.

Maduro faces narcotrafficking charges along with his wife, Cilia Flores. The pair were forcibly taken out of Caracas in a US assault on Saturday.

All eyes are on Venezuela’s response to the swiftly moving events, and late on Sunday, interim leader Delcy Rodriguez offered to work with US President Donald Trump.

“We extend an invitation to the US government to work together on an agenda for co-operation,” the former vice president said.

For his part, Mr Trump said that the US was “in charge” of the South American nation.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty, the oil price fluctuated, the gold price jumped and defence stocks rose.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, observed: “Defence stocks often move higher when there are heightened tensions between two countries as investors believe events could spur governments to spend more on military protection. It was only natural to see the sector in demand after Venezuela’s leader was captured.”

In London, defence contractors Babcock International and BAE Systems jumped 5.8% and 5.5% respectively, while in Frankfurt, Rheinmetall leapt 9.4%.

Brent oil, which opened lower, was higher at 61.63 US dollars a barrel at the time of the London equities close on Monday, up from 60.09 dollars late on Friday.

JPMorgan analyst Natasha Kaneva said that a regime change in Venezuela will represent one of the largest upside risks to the global oil supply outlook for 2026 to 2027 and beyond.

“This shift could give the US greater influence over oil markets, potentially keeping oil prices within historically lower ranges, enhance energy security, and reshape the balance of power in international energy markets,” Ms Kaneva added.

While analysts at Citi see events in Venezuela, alongside developments in Iran and Ukraine, as supportive for oil for now, but likely “net bearish” longer term.

“Our baseline view is that we are likely to continue losing Venezuelan barrels from the global market, a net bullish factor, until a deal is done between the US administration and the current (or future) leadership of Venezuela,” Citi said.

The broker said any deal could take “months or longer” and could see “escalation before potential de-escalation”.

Taken together with events in Ukraine and public protests in Iran, Citi’s assessment is that oil supply risks remain elevated enough to support 60 dollars per barrel Brent over the coming weeks.

In London, BP was down 0.7% and Shell down 0.8%. But on Wall Street, Chevron and Exxon Mobil advanced 5.2% and 2.3% respectively on the prospect of greater US access to the world’s largest crude reserves.

Gold was higher at 4,441.79 dollars an ounce at Monday’s close, against 4,320.16 dollars on Friday, while the prices of silver and copper also jumped.

Gold miners Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo rose 6.1% and 4.3% respectively, while copper specialist Antofagasta advanced 6.2%.

The pound was quoted at 1.3516 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Monday, up from 1.3491 dollars at Friday’s close.

The euro was lower at 1.1713 dollars from 1.1745 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 156.41 yen, down from 156.64 yen.

Stocks in New York were higher at the time of the London close on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4%, the S&P 500 was 0.8% higher and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.0%.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.17% on Monday, trimmed from 4.19% on Friday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was at 4.86%, narrowed from 4.87%.

Back in London, housebuilders shrugged off figures that showed mortgage approvals for house purchase fell by 500 to 64,500 in November, signalling some softening in future housing demand.

Anthony Codling, equity analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said: “These figures demonstrate the negative impact of the November budget on the UK housing market.

“However, now the budget is done and dusted, we expect to see a strong spring selling season in 2026 as mortgage rates continue to fall and as those who had moving plans on hold put their plans back into action.”

Housebuilders Berkeley Group and Barratt Redrow rose 1.2% and 1.1% respectively.

Elsewhere, there was change at the top of two of the UK’s most popular football clubs, with Celtic and Manchester United ditching their respective managers after disappointing tenures.

Shares in Celtic rose 2.5%, after initially falling, as the club sacked Wilfried Nancy after just eight games and 33 days in charge, with Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Glasgow rival Rangers in the “Old Firm” derby proving the final straw.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim’s 14-month stint at Manchester United came to an end as he was axed after a string of disappointing results.

Shares in the Red Devils were up 1% in New York.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 203p at 3,459p; Endeavour Mining, up 222p at 3,872p; Babcock International, up 74p at 1,347p; BAE Systems, up 97p at 1,851p; and Ashtead, up 226p at 5,326p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Admiral Group, down 94p at 3,054p; British American Tobacco, down 122p at 4,067p; DCC, down 120p at 4,424p; Unilever, down 123.5p at 4,699p; and Imperial Brands, down 78p at 3,047p.

Tuesday’s local corporate calendar has a trading statement from clothing and homewares retailer, Next.

Tuesday’s global economic calendar has a slew of composite PMI readings, CPI prints in Germany and France, and grocery market shares figures in the UK.

Contributed by Alliance News.