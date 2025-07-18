Veolia takes legal action against Unite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A waste management firm is taking legal action against a leading trade union involved in a long-running dispute over union recognition.

Veolia said it has started legal action against Unite and its general secretary Sharon Graham, claiming defamation.

The company said the move followed months of protests and “smear campaigns” by the union and attempts to harm its business.

Since August 2024, dozens of Unite members based in Sheffield have been on strike in pursuit of union recognition, which Veolia claimed included a campaign of defamation.

The company said Unite’s actions seek to pressure it into breaking an existing union recognition agreement in place at its Sheffield site with the GMB.

A Veolia spokesperson said: “We do not take this legal action lightly, but we must stand up against Unite’s excessive tactics that are in total contrast to the quality of our industrial relations in the UK.

“Despite working closely with five trade union partners across the UK, including Unite, we find ourselves targeted by this defamatory campaign.

“We will always support good industrial relations but we will not allow anyone to attack our business, our reputation, our colleagues or our partners with baseless accusations.”

A Unite spokesperson said: “Unite completely and utterly refutes any allegation of defamation made by Veolia and we will not be scared off by yet more union-busting legal threats.

“From the start, this has been a campaign to allow our members’ democratic right to be represented by the union of their choice – something Veolia has sought to prevent all along.

“We have been clear that we are happy to share recognition on the Lumley Street site with other unions and reached this agreement with Veolia before Christmas, only for them to withdraw it at the last moment.

“The decision on recognition, and the ability to end this dispute, rests solely with Veolia. Unite will continue its campaign until Veolia agrees to our legitimate aim of recognition.”