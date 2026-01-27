Vets will have to publish price lists under reforms to improve ‘transparency’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vets will have to publish price lists for common treatments and disclose if they are independent or part of a chain under plans for a major overhaul of the industry.

Under government proposals aimed at helping pet owners understand what they are paying for and avoid unexpected costs, vets must be transparent about treatment options and pricing to increase competition between practices.

Every vet practice will need an official operating licence – similar to GP surgeries and care homes – and to provide straightforward routes for customers to raise concerns.

The proposals follow the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) finding that fees have risen at almost twice the rate of inflation, with pet owners not being given enough information about their vet and the prices of treatments.

The proposals would make the system clearer, fairer and more transparent for owners while also supporting veterinary professionals, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman said: “Pets are part of the family, and owners deserve clear information, fair treatment and confidence in the care their animals receive.

“We’re focused on making vet services work better for families by improving transparency, increasing choice and helping people make informed decisions, while continuing to support the professionals who care for our animals.”

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said: “Updating these rules will help build a modern veterinary service that is easier for the public to understand and navigate, while strengthening animal health outcomes and supporting a skilled, resilient workforce.

“Reforming the Veterinary Surgeons Act is a crucial step towards building a stronger, more resilient profession. This consultation gives pet owners and professionals the chance to help shape a system that works better for everyone.”

British Veterinary Association president Dr Rob Williams said: “Veterinary teams play a vital role in society, from caring for the nation’s animals and supporting our farmers and food production, through to assisting international trade, disease control and public health.

“If we’re to continue delivering this work effectively, we need reformed veterinary legislation, and those changes will impact how we go about all aspects of our work; it’s therefore imperative that colleagues engage with Defra’s proposals, ensure their voices are heard and grasp this opportunity to shape a veterinary sector that’s fit for the 21st century.”

Martin Coleman, who chaired the CMA’s inquiry, said: “We welcome the Government’s consultation to update this vital regulation and protect pet owners.

“Our vets investigation is ongoing but we have already set out our strong concern that the current rules are not fit for purpose and need reforming to keep pace with commercial practice and further build pet owner trust in veterinary businesses.”

A consultation on the proposals will run for eight weeks.