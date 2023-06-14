Vodafone and Three to merge in multibillion-pound deal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vodafone and the owner of Three have joined forces in a merger deal they say is aimed at creating one of Europe’s largest 5G networks.

The firms, which have millions of customers in the UK, announced the multibillion-pound deal on Wednesday, with Vodafone owning the majority of the business on 51 per cent equity.

Hong Kong-headquartered CK Hutchison will own the remaining 49 per cent, creating the biggest mobile phone network in the UK, worth a reported £15bn.

The groups said the tie-up will help them compete with their rivals in the roll-out of 5G, with the new company set to reach more than 99% of the UK population with their 5G standalone network.

The groups are expected to have a combined 27 million customers if the deal gets the go ahead.

Margherita Della Valle, chief executive of Vodafone, called the deal a "gamechanger".

She said: "The merger is great for customers, great for the country and great for competition.

"It’s transformative as it will create a best-in-class - indeed best-in-Europe - 5G network, offering customers a superior experience.

"As a country, the UK will benefit from the creation of a sustainable, strongly competitive third scaled operator - with a clear £11 billion network investment plan - driving growth, employment and innovation.

"For Vodafone, this transaction is a gamechanger in our home market. This is a vote of confidence in the UK and its ambitions to be a centre for future technology."

