Vodafone and Three to merge in multibillion-pound deal

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 14 June 2023 11:49
(Getty)

Vodafone and the owner of Three have joined forces in a merger deal they say is aimed at creating one of Europe’s largest 5G networks.

The firms, which have millions of customers in the UK, announced the multibillion-pound deal on Wednesday, with Vodafone owning the majority of the business on 51 per cent equity.

Hong Kong-headquartered CK Hutchison will own the remaining 49 per cent, creating the biggest mobile phone network in the UK, worth a reported £15bn.

The groups said the tie-up will help them compete with their rivals in the roll-out of 5G, with the new company set to reach more than 99% of the UK population with their 5G standalone network.

The groups are expected to have a combined 27 million customers if the deal gets the go ahead.

Margherita Della Valle, chief executive of Vodafone, called the deal a "gamechanger".

She said: "The merger is great for customers, great for the country and great for competition.

"It’s transformative as it will create a best-in-class - indeed best-in-Europe - 5G network, offering customers a superior experience.

"As a country, the UK will benefit from the creation of a sustainable, strongly competitive third scaled operator - with a clear £11 billion network investment plan - driving growth, employment and innovation.

"For Vodafone, this transaction is a gamechanger in our home market. This is a vote of confidence in the UK and its ambitions to be a centre for future technology."

More follows on this breaking news story...

