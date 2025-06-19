Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Waitrose is set to open its first full-size supermarket in seven years as part of a multi-million-pound expansion plan.

The new 30,000 square foot store, located in Brabazon, a new town in North Bristol, is anticipated to open its doors in 2027.

The move follows a multi-million-pound agreement by parent company the John Lewis Partnership, signalling a renewed focus on larger retail formats.

Developed in partnership with YTL Developments, the new supermarket is expected to create approximately 150 jobs in the area.

This development represents Waitrose's first full-line supermarket opening since before the Covid-19 pandemic, during which its expansion primarily focused on convenience and smaller franchise stores.

The retailer has continued to grow its footprint through these smaller formats, including a new convenience store planned for The Arches in Bristol, and recently opened franchised outlets with Welcome Break in Spaldwick, Cambridgeshire, and Rotherham.

A convenience store in Southwick, West Sussex, also recently commenced trading. Further expansion is slated for later this summer, with two more Welcome Break stores set to open in Hickling, Leicestershire, and Newark, Nottinghamshire.

open image in gallery Waitrose has revealed plans for its first new full supermarket for seven years in Brabazon, a new town in North Bristol, in 2027

The opening is part of plans to invest £1 billion into new stores and improvements to 150 existing stores over the next three years.

James Bailey, managing director for Waitrose, said: “We are moving up a gear in store investment as we open in new locations and modernise our existing estate to bring the quality, service and value that customers love about Waitrose closer to more people.

“Brabazon is one of the most exciting new city districts in the UK, driving the growth of one of the UK’s most vibrant and successful regional economies.

“Partnering with YTL Developments at Brabazon underlines our ambition and the opportunity we believe we have to grow our reach.”

The store will be in Brabazon, a new neighbourhood in Bristol being built on the former Filton Airfield, where every UK Concorde was built.

Seb Loyn, planning and development director at YTL, said: “The arrival of Waitrose in 2027 is not only great news for the thriving community of new residents at Brabazon.

“It shows that this new city district is now firmly established as one of the most attractive destinations for both homebuyers and commercial investment in the South West.”