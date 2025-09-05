Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Bodycare: Locations of 32 stores to close

The 32 UK store closures mean 450 employees of the high street chain have been redundant.

Anna Wise
Friday 05 September 2025 14:30 BST
Bodycare has announced the closure of 32 of its UK stores after the company collapsed into administration (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bodycare has announced the closure of 32 of its UK stores after the company collapsed into administration.

The high street retailer, which sells health and beauty products, appointed administrators from Interpath on Friday after facing a shortfall of funding and pressure from its creditors.

It means 115 of its stores will remain open as normal while the future of the chain is assessed, including potentially looking for a buyer.

However, the 32 store closures mean 450 employees have been redundant.

These are the locations of Bodycare stores that are closing with immediate effect:

Beverley, YorkshireCameron Toll, ScotlandCannock, StaffordshireClydebank, ScotlandCramlington, NorthumberlandCroydon, LondonDarwen, LancashireDumfries, ScotlandEdinburgh, ScotlandErdington, West MidlandsFalkirk, ScotlandHemel Hempstead, HertfordshireKirkcaldy, ScotlandLoughborough, LeicestershireLytham St Annes, LancashireMacclesfield, CheshireMaidstone, KentMorecambe, LancashireNewport, WalesNorthfield, West MidlandsPaisley, ScotlandParkhead, ScotlandPerth, ScotlandPort Talbot, WalesRhyl, WalesRoyton, Greater ManchesterScunthorpe, LincolnshireStourbridge, West MidlandsTamworth, StaffordshireWest Bromwich, West MidlandsWood Green, LondonWrexham, Wales

