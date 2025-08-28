Boots splits off from Walgreens after private equity takeover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pharmacy chain Boots has been spun off from US parent Walgreens Boots Alliance after its private equity takeover.

On Thursday, US firm Sycamore Partners completed its 10 billion dollar (£7.4 billion) deal to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance.

It said it would now split off the international parts for the US-based WBA to operate as The Boots Group.

The new business, which will include Boots UK and Ireland, Boots opticians, No7 Beauty company and pharmacies in Thailand, Mexico and Germany, will be based in the UK.

Ornella Barra, who had been chief operating officer for WBA’s international business, will now lead The Boots Group.

Italian billionaire and WBA boss Stefano Pessina and his family will retain a stake in Boots as part of the deal.

Bosses said the move to spin Boots off as a separate business will help it “execute against its successful transformation strategy to drive long-term growth”.

The business has overseen a major overhaul in recent years, which has seen it shut hundreds of stores and focus more on its growing beauty sales.

Boots traces its roots back to 1849 when John Boot opened his first store and completed its mega-merger with Walgreens in 2014.

Ms Barra said: “I am hugely proud of the business that we have created and excited about this new step under new ownership.

“I would like to thank our colleagues across the world that have built this incredible company, and I am honoured to be leading these businesses on the next stage of our journey.

“Sycamore’s retail experience and our strong foundation position The Boots Group to deliver against our strategy of being a leader in our markets and the communities we serve.”

Sycamore will also run separate Walgreens, Shields Health Solutions, CareCentrix and VillageMD businesses.