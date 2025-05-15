Walkout at Scottish Water set to resume in ongoing pay dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Postponed strike action by workers at Scottish Water is set to resume, after a union said the company had failed to make its members an improved pay offer.

Staff at the company had been due to walk out in early May, but this was postponed after last-minute talks led to what the Unite union described as a “potential breakthrough”, and “clear indications” a new pay offer would be tabled.

However the union, which represents 500 workers at the company, said that after “the best part of two weeks” staff are yet to receive a new formal offer, resulting in its members being “forced” to take strike action.

The union said the action would directly impact Scottish Water’s ability to respond to water leakages, flooding, pollution, and quality concerns.

Sam Ritchie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite agreed to postpone previous industrial action in a gesture of goodwill as Scottish Water management gave clear indications a new offer would be imminently tabled.

“The best part of two weeks have passed and still no new offer. They are taking our members for a ride.”

He also accused chief executive Alex Plant of living in an “ivory tower”, saying he had refused to engage in direct talks despite telling a parliamentary committee last month that his “door is open”.

Mr Ritchie continued: “Our members are being forced to take strike action due to the arrogance and indifference of Scottish Water executives towards their dedicated workforce.

“Scottish Water have it within their gift to resolve this dispute at any moment, yet they refuse to.”

The company’s existing offer, which the union branded “unacceptable”, would see staff receive a 3.4% rise or £1,050 for those on the lowest grades, over a nine-month period.

In contrast, the union said Scottish Water’s counterparts in Northern Ireland received a £1,500 non-consolidated payment and a 5% wage rise in December.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “Scottish Water workers will not be forced into accepting an unacceptable pay offer as executives feather their own nests with eye-watering pay packages.

“Unite will continue to stand with our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Scottish Water.”

The walkout is planned for June 2 to June 8 at a number of Scottish Water offices and wastewater treatment works.

Scottish Water has been approached for comment.