Warm weather boosts clothing and DIY retailers in surprise March sales uplift

The Office for National Statistics said the overall quantity of sales increased by 0.4% in March.

Anna Wise
Friday 25 April 2025 07:36 BST
Warmer weather helped lift UK retail sales in March, the ONS said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Warmer weather helped lift UK retail sales in March, the ONS said (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

UK retail sales unexpectedly rose last month as warmer weather boosted sales for fashion chains and garden centres, according to new official figures.

The overall quantity of sales increased by 0.4% in March, following a rise of 0.7% in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Most analysts had been expecting sales to decline by 0.4% last month.

Between January and March, the volume of sales rose by 1.6% compared with the previous quarter.

This was the biggest increase in nearly four years, since the spring of 2021, the ONS said.

Hannah Finselbach, ONS senior statistician, said: “The good weather helped to boost sales across a variety of sectors.

“Garden centres reported robust trading and the sunny weather also helped brighten sales of DIY goods and clothing.

“Food sales, particularly within supermarkets, again had a poor month.

“The bigger picture shows retail sales are up across the quarterly and annual period, but are still a little below pre-pandemic levels.”

